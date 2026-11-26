Dubai-it: From poverty to multi-million-dollar business, how Dubai shaped PC Musthafa’s journey
The iD Fresh founder turned a ₹50,000 family venture into a global food business spanning 10 countries
By Biju Mathew, Senior Digital Editor5 min read
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PC Musthafa, Chairman and Global CEO of iD Fresh. Musthafa's experience of being given an opportunity when he needed one has influenced how iD approaches employment. The company prioritises recruiting and empowering hardworking young people from humble, rural backgrounds.
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