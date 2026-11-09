Home Dubai-it Dubai-it: From digital nomad to Dubai entrepreneur, why this 26-year-old chose the city to chase his biggest ambitions

Dubai-it: From digital nomad to Dubai entrepreneur, why this 26-year-old chose the city to chase his biggest ambitions

After travelling to 19 countries in three years, Azerbaijani entrepreneur Mahammadali Ismayilov has found a place to call home, and just 10 days in, he is already building his business dreams

Huda Tabrez

Published: 9 November 2026, 17:42 (UAE) 3 min read Share