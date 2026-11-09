Dubai-it: From digital nomad to Dubai entrepreneur, why this 26-year-old chose the city to chase his biggest ambitions
After travelling to 19 countries in three years, Azerbaijani entrepreneur Mahammadali Ismayilov has found a place to call home, and just 10 days in, he is already building his business dreamsHuda Tabrez
3 min read
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Having spent three years living as a digital nomad, Ismayilov has now chosen Dubai as the place to build his business and put down roots. Just 10 days after moving to the city, he is already turning his ambitions into action.
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