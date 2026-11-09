Dubai-it Awards: How Emirates NBD became a leader in digital banking and global expansion
Winner of the Dubai-it Award for Institutions in the Field of Economy recognised for innovation, business growth and strengthening Dubai’s position as a global financial hubEmirates247
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The award recognises the bank's ability to turn transformation into an institutional capability, growing at speed, building at scale and strengthening Dubai's position as a regional and global financial gateway.
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