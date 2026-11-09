Home Dubai-it Dubai-it Awards: How Emirates NBD became a leader in digital banking and global expansion

Dubai-it Awards: How Emirates NBD became a leader in digital banking and global expansion

Winner of the Dubai-it Award for Institutions in the Field of Economy recognised for innovation, business growth and strengthening Dubai’s position as a global financial hub

Emirates247

Published: 9 November 2026, 13:50 (UAE) Updated: 9 November 2026, 14:00 (UAE) 2 min read Share