Dubai-it: Doctors said he’d never walk again. 12 years later, Sebastian Bates is training for IRONMAN Oman
The founder of The Warrior Academy broke both legs and feet in a 2014 wingsuit accident, and says Dubai gave him the room to build a martial arts business and a children’s foundationSanya Nayeem
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Bates is training for his first IRONMAN Oman, which is happening next month – he plans to complete a marathon run, along with a 3.8km swim and a 180km ride. Picture credit: Supplied
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