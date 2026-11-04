Dubai-it: ‘Dubai is a city. If you love it, it will love you way more,’ Chef Wadad Zarzour on her journey from Lebanon's war to finding her calling in the kitchen
She arrived in Dubai in 2006 with two young sons, looking for safety. Twenty years later, the founder of Doughbai Bistro has traded a 30-year corporate career for a restaurant built around her mother's recipes, her Lebanese childhood and the community she now calls home.
By Anupa Kurian9 min read
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“Being in Dubai shaped my personality, my work mindset. The love of life came from here,” says Chef Wadad Zarzour.
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