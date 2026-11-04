Home Dubai-it Dubai-it: ‘Dubai is a city. If you love it, it will love you way more,’ Chef Wadad Zarzour on her journey from Lebanon's war to finding her calling in the kitchen

Dubai-it: ‘Dubai is a city. If you love it, it will love you way more,’ Chef Wadad Zarzour on her journey from Lebanon's war to finding her calling in the kitchen

She arrived in Dubai in 2006 with two young sons, looking for safety. Twenty years later, the founder of Doughbai Bistro has traded a 30-year corporate career for a restaurant built around her mother's recipes, her Lebanese childhood and the community she now calls home.

By Anupa Kurian Published: 4 November 2026, 16:57 (UAE) 9 min read Share