Dubai-it: She gave herself six months in Dubai – nine years later, she never wants to leave
British expat Jodi Thompson arrived at 26 knowing no one, became her company’s top salesperson, survived COVID lockdown with a rescue cat, switched careers and is now planning to raise a family in the city she almost leftSanya Nayeem
6 min read
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Jodi Thompson gave herself six months – she would see if life in Dubai suited her, and if it didn’t, she would return to Liverpool. That move never happened. Picture credit: Supplied
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