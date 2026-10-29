Home Dubai-it Dubai-it: She gave herself six months in Dubai – nine years later, she never wants to leave

Dubai-it: She gave herself six months in Dubai – nine years later, she never wants to leave

British expat Jodi Thompson arrived at 26 knowing no one, became her company’s top salesperson, survived COVID lockdown with a rescue cat, switched careers and is now planning to raise a family in the city she almost left

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 29 October 2026, 17:18 (UAE) 6 min read Share