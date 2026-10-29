Home Dubai-it Dubai-it: From a Brazilian farm to Dubai's skies, Fernanda Lugate's journey began with an empty fridge

Dubai-it: From a Brazilian farm to Dubai's skies, Fernanda Lugate's journey began with an empty fridge

She grew up speaking only Portuguese, helped her mother clean houses and worked 16-hour days while studying. When the pandemic ended her aviation career in Brazil, Fernanda Lugate arrived in Dubai with her partner, two dogs and a plan to learn English. Today, she is preparing for a new chapter in private aviation

By Anupa Kurian Published: 29 October 2026, 17:01 (UAE) Updated: 29 October 2026, 17:19 (UAE) 5 min read Share