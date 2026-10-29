Dubai-it: From a Brazilian farm to Dubai's skies, Fernanda Lugate's journey began with an empty fridge
She grew up speaking only Portuguese, helped her mother clean houses and worked 16-hour days while studying. When the pandemic ended her aviation career in Brazil, Fernanda Lugate arrived in Dubai with her partner, two dogs and a plan to learn English. Today, she is preparing for a new chapter in private aviation
By Anupa Kurian5 min read
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Fernanda Lugate in Vietnam. Picture: Supplied, @fernandalugat
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