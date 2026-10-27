Dubai-it: From Ireland to Dubai, how a passion for tailoring turned this expat into an entrepreneur
After losing his job during the pandemic, Stephen Conroy moved to Dubai, worked in real estate and eventually launched his own tailoring house. Now, he says the city made his entrepreneurial dream possible.Huda Tabrez
5 min read
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In September 2020, Conroy landed in Dubai, and began working as a real estate agent, but one year later, he returned to the world of tailoring, something he always had a passion for. Photo credit: Supplied
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