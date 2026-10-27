Home Dubai-it Dubai-it: From Ireland to Dubai, how a passion for tailoring turned this expat into an entrepreneur

Dubai-it: From Ireland to Dubai, how a passion for tailoring turned this expat into an entrepreneur

After losing his job during the pandemic, Stephen Conroy moved to Dubai, worked in real estate and eventually launched his own tailoring house. Now, he says the city made his entrepreneurial dream possible.

Huda Tabrez

Published: 27 October 2026, 17:47 (UAE) Updated: 27 October 2026, 17:59 (UAE) 5 min read Share