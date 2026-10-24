Dubai-it Award goes to FIX Dessert Chocolatier – the pregnancy craving that became a global chocolate phenomenon
Sarah Hamouda’s FIX Dessert Chocolatier turned a pregnancy experiment with pistachio and knafeh into a worldwide sensation – Sheikh Hamdan recognised it as the Dubai-it Award winner for Projects in the Field of BusinessSanya Nayeem
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Sarah Hamouda and Yezen Alani co-founded FIX Dessert Chocolatier in 2021. Picture credit: Dubai Media Office
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