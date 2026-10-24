Dubai-it Award goes to FIX Dessert Chocolatier – the pregnancy craving that became a global chocolate phenomenon

She arrived in Dubai at 18, crying at the airport – seven years later, she Dubai-it her first Dh50 million deal

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces Dubai-it Award to Fix Dessert Chocolatier

Dubai-it: She left France at 18, lived in five countries and chose Dubai to build two businesses from scratch

Dubai-it: From his grandmother’s kitchen in Chengdu to Hutong Dubai, Chef Ren Dingxu finds a place to call home

From aerospace engineer to entrepreneur: How an Indian expat Dubai-it with just Dh500