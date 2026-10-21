Dubai-it: From his grandmother’s kitchen in Chengdu to Hutong Dubai, Chef Ren Dingxu finds a place to call home
His career brought him to Dubai, where the executive chef of Michelin Guide-selected Hutong discovered a city that changed the way he cooks
By Anupa Kurian8 min read
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For Ren Dingxu - who had already worked in Singapore, Malaysia, India and Hong Kong - the international character of Dubai was extremely appealing. Picture: Anupa Kurian
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