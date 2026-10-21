Dubai-it: From his grandmother’s kitchen in Chengdu to Hutong Dubai, Chef Ren Dingxu finds a place to call home

From aerospace engineer to entrepreneur: How an Indian expat Dubai-it with just Dh500

‘I wore 60-hour weeks like a badge of honour’: How Margot Visser Dubai-it, and why she’s doing it again, differently

‘I wanted to build a higher tower’: How Italian engineer Giovanni Zara Dubai-it with an AI-powered dream

When Dubai-it becomes your school of life: How 27-year-old Karine Yengo Kaisa has learnt by being in the right environment

Sunday inspiration, Monday Reel, Tuesday fully booked: How Turkish expat Nena Siena Dubai-it in two weeks