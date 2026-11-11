Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of inaugural ‘Dubai-it Award’

Award recognises 13 exceptional achievements across key sectors, celebrating innovation, speed, quality and impact

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, honoured 13 winners of the inaugural ‘Dubai-it Award’, which celebrates exceptional achievements by individuals, projects, institutions and companies across various sectors. Picture: Dubai Media, X