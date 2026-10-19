Dubai parking fines: Full list of violations from Dh100 to Dh10,000 and how to pay
From expired parking tickets and double parking to more serious offences, here's what motorists need to know about fines and payment optionsHuda Tabrez
6 min read
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While forgetting to pay for parking can cost you a fine of AED150, there are more serious violations that disrupt parking management or traffic flow, which can lead to higher penalties, going up to as much as AED10,000. File picture used for illustrative purpose.
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