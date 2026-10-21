From aerospace engineer to entrepreneur: How an Indian expat Dubai-it with just Dh500

Ryan Gazder arrived in Dubai in 2003 with little money and no job. A chance opportunity helped him build a business that has delivered over 800 projects across 52 countries.

From arriving in Dubai with just Dh500 in 2003 to building a successful business and travelling to 133 countries, Indian expat Ryan Gazder’s (left) journey has been one of unexpected opportunities and adventure. Top right: with his wife Preety, whom he met by chance at an airport in Taiwan; bottom right: climbing Mount Nyiragongo in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.