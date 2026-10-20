UAE instant business licence 2026: Get set up in five minutes in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Here’s how
Invest in Dubai, TAMM, SEDD and Basher all offer instant digital trade licences – no lease required upfront, fees from Dh790 and licences issued immediately to your emailSanya Nayeem
5 min read
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Emirates like Abu Dhabi and Dubai offer instant licences for entrepreneurs – a fast-tracked licensing service that allows entrepreneurs to obtain a business licence within five minutes through a fully digital process. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
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