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    UAE Guide

    UAE labour ban 2026: Who can face a ban, how long does it last and who is exempt?

    Find out which violations can lead to a one-year work ban and how to check or contest a one-year work permit restriction

    Huda Tabrez
    3 min read
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    The UAE’s Labour Law – Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 – and its implementing regulations set out the circumstances in which a worker may face a one-year labour ban, including failing to follow the required procedures when leaving a job during probation or being unlawfully absent from work. Photo used for illustrative purposes only. Photo credit: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

    The UAE’s Labour Law – Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 – and its implementing regulations set out the circumstances in which a worker may face a one-year labour ban, including failing to follow the required procedures when leaving a job during probation or being unlawfully absent from work. Photo used for illustrative purposes only. Photo credit: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

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