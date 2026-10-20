UAE labour ban 2026: Who can face a ban, how long does it last and who is exempt?

Find out which violations can lead to a one-year work ban and how to check or contest a one-year work permit restriction

The UAE’s Labour Law – Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 – and its implementing regulations set out the circumstances in which a worker may face a one-year labour ban, including failing to follow the required procedures when leaving a job during probation or being unlawfully absent from work. Photo used for illustrative purposes only. Photo credit: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels