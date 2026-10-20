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    Dubai-it

    ‘I wore 60-hour weeks like a badge of honour’: How Margot Visser Dubai-it, and why she’s doing it again, differently

    After 13 years in advertising led to burnout, Visser is planning a return to Dubai as an entrepreneur with The Audacity Alliance – a membership for women who left corporate to design their own success

    Sanya Nayeem
    7 min read
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    Dutch creative Margot Visser spent 13 years running campaigns for global brands in Dubai before burnout and a pandemic redundancy pushed her to build a business around life - not the other way around. Picture credit: Supplied

    Dutch creative Margot Visser spent 13 years running campaigns for global brands in Dubai before burnout and a pandemic redundancy pushed her to build a business around life - not the other way around. Picture credit: Supplied

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