‘I wore 60-hour weeks like a badge of honour’: How Margot Visser Dubai-it, and why she’s doing it again, differently
After 13 years in advertising led to burnout, Visser is planning a return to Dubai as an entrepreneur with The Audacity Alliance – a membership for women who left corporate to design their own successSanya Nayeem
Dutch creative Margot Visser spent 13 years running campaigns for global brands in Dubai before burnout and a pandemic redundancy pushed her to build a business around life - not the other way around. Picture credit: Supplied