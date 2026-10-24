Hamdan bin Mohammed announces Dubai-it Award to Fix Dessert Chocolatier
Dubai-based homegrown business recognised for creating Dubai Chocolate, a product that has gained global popularity and is now sold in more than 100 airports worldwide.Emirates247
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His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai.
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