Hamdan bin Mohammed announces Dubai-it Award to Fix Dessert Chocolatier

Dubai-it: She left France at 18, lived in five countries and chose Dubai to build two businesses from scratch

Dubai-it: From his grandmother’s kitchen in Chengdu to Hutong Dubai, Chef Ren Dingxu finds a place to call home

From aerospace engineer to entrepreneur: How an Indian expat Dubai-it with just Dh500

‘I wore 60-hour weeks like a badge of honour’: How Margot Visser Dubai-it, and why she’s doing it again, differently

‘I wanted to build a higher tower’: How Italian engineer Giovanni Zara Dubai-it with an AI-powered dream