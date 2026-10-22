Dubai-it: She left France at 18, lived in five countries and chose Dubai to build two businesses from scratch
Chloë Langer lived across Europe and the US and chose Dubai in 2021. She says the mutual respect among entrepreneurs here, regardless of gender, is unlike anywhere else she’s livedSanya Nayeem
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Chloë Langer left France at 18, spent 10 years in the UK, and lived in Spain and the US, before eventually settling in Dubai. Picture credit: Supplied
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