Home Dubai-it Dubai-it: She left France at 18, lived in five countries and chose Dubai to build two businesses from scratch

Dubai-it: She left France at 18, lived in five countries and chose Dubai to build two businesses from scratch

Chloë Langer lived across Europe and the US and chose Dubai in 2021. She says the mutual respect among entrepreneurs here, regardless of gender, is unlike anywhere else she’s lived

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 22 October 2026, 14:27 (UAE) 5 min read Share