Dubai-it: From the brink of bankruptcy to two Michelin stars, Chef Mohamad Orfali finds his home in Dubai
He came to Dubai in 2006 intending to move on to France. Twenty years later, the Aleppo-born chef has built Orfali Bros, one of the region's most acclaimed restaurants, found love and discovered a city he cannot bear to leave for more than ten days
“I'm a classically trained chef, but I've learned to think about food differently. Where do ingredients come from? If you look at their history, you'll find they've travelled from city to city, carried by immigrants and people bringing their cultures together," says Chef Mohamad Orfali. Picture: Xavier Wilson