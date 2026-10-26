Home Dubai-it Dubai-it: From the brink of bankruptcy to two Michelin stars, Chef Mohamad Orfali finds his home in Dubai

Dubai-it: From the brink of bankruptcy to two Michelin stars, Chef Mohamad Orfali finds his home in Dubai

He came to Dubai in 2006 intending to move on to France. Twenty years later, the Aleppo-born chef has built Orfali Bros, one of the region's most acclaimed restaurants, found love and discovered a city he cannot bear to leave for more than ten days

By Anupa Kurian Published: 26 October 2026, 17:05 (UAE) Updated: 26 October 2026, 17:46 (UAE) 10 min read Share