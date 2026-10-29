Dubai-it: Why did Pradeep Khullar, a Michelin-recognised chef, start cooking Indian street food, chole bhature?
In Dubai, after years in fine dining and Michelin recognition, Chef Pradeep Khullar has invested his savings in opening Bhaturewala, a specialty counter serving food he once queued to buy as a boy in Delhi
By Anupa Kurian8 min read
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Saubhagi Veer and Pradeep Khullar in front of Bhaturewala, a specialty restaurant in Dubai. Picture: Ashok Verma
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