Dubai-it: Why did Pradeep Khullar, a Michelin-recognised chef, start cooking Indian street food, chole bhature?

Dubai-it: She gave herself six months in Dubai – nine years later, she never wants to leave

Dubai-it: From a Brazilian farm to Dubai's skies, Fernanda Lugate's journey began with an empty fridge

Dubai-it: She came to Dubai looking for a job. Four months later, she's built her own app

Sheikh Hamdan announces Dubai-it Award for Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum

Dubai-it: From Ireland to Dubai, how a passion for tailoring turned this expat into an entrepreneur