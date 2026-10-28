Dubai-it: She came to Dubai looking for a job. Four months later, she's built her own app

From networking events to learning how to code, Serbian expat Jana Savić says Dubai's contagious ambition pushed her to try something new

A city that's grown on her ... “It’s the small things. The guy at my coffee spot already knows my order, the Metro that actually runs on time and the fact that I can get food from literally any country at 11pm within walking distance."