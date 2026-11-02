Dubai-it: Iconic auto blogger Supercar Blondie on the $100 million she refused, the price of fame and the city that changed her life

Alex Hirschi arrived in Dubai at 22, struggled to find work and took a receptionist's job to pay the bills. Today, the Australian behind Supercar Blondie has 17.3 million Instagram followers and a global media business

“So I was Radio Blondie on the radio. Because my co-host called me ‘blondie’ … because of my hair. Then I switched from radio to supercars. So I was like, switch the name out. I think it's empowering. Being a blonde is great, and it's always been kind of put down. People are like, ‘Oh, you're blonde, you're dumb’. Actually, let's re-empower the world. Blondes are great, and there's nothing bad about being a blonde. I wanted to make sure that it was an empowering thing, not a put down," says Alex Hirschi aka Supercar Blondie. Picture: Najeeb Mohammed