Dubai-it: Iconic auto blogger Supercar Blondie on the $100 million she refused, the price of fame and the city that changed her life

    Emirates 24|7
    Monday, November 2, 2026 | 8:15 PM (Dubai)
    UAE Guide
    UAE Sanadak guide 2026: How to file a complaint against your bank or insurance company, and what to expectThink your rental contract is misleading? New Dubai ruling lets you cancel it before tenancy beginsAbu Dhabi Wildlife Response Network: How the new EAD initiative rescues and rehabilitates injured animalsDubai Fitness Challenge: 6,500 free workout sessions at Kite Beach, from yoga to surfingDubai Design Week 2026: Dates, tickets, highlights and what’s free at the 12th editionDoes your UAE health insurance end when you quit your job? Here’s what happens after visa cancellationPedestrian rules in the UAE: Six things you need to knowChanging jobs in the UAE? Your bank may use your gratuity to clear your debts – here’s how to stop itUAE driving test rules change from January 1, 2027: 6 mistakes that could mean an instant ‘fail’Dubai World Trade Centre's final bridge opens October 30: Six-minute journey cut to one minuteFailed your Dubai driving test? Here’s what happens next – lessons, fees and how to rebookCan you work on your spouse’s visa in the UAE? Yes, but only if you have these documentsDubai Municipality opens applications for Al Ruwayyah campsite – all you need to knowIs your Dubai AI business certified? Here’s why the Dubai AI Seal matters, and how to apply for freeLost your passport abroad? UAE Golden Visa holders can get a return permit in 30 minutes – Here’s howDubai parking fees: 3 ways to pay less, find cheaper spaces or park for freeEtihad Rail’s Al Dhaid station in Sharjah: Ticket prices, 3 bus routes, timings and free parkingAbu Dhabi Freelancer Licence guide 2026: Eligibility, documents, fees and step-by-step TAMM applicationUAE eSIM guide 2026: How to switch from a physical SIM to an eSIM for freeDubai move-out guide 2026: Checklist, legal obligations, deposit refund and what landlords can charge you
    Dubai-it

    Dubai-it: Iconic auto blogger Supercar Blondie on the $100 million she refused, the price of fame and the city that changed her life

    Alex Hirschi arrived in Dubai at 22, struggled to find work and took a receptionist's job to pay the bills. Today, the Australian behind Supercar Blondie has 17.3 million Instagram followers and a global media business

    By Anupa Kurian9 min read
    Share
    “So I was Radio Blondie on the radio. Because my co-host called me ‘blondie’ … because of my hair. Then I switched from radio to supercars. So I was like, switch the name out. I think it's empowering. Being a blonde is great, and it's always been kind of put down. People are like, ‘Oh, you're blonde, you're dumb’. Actually, let's re-empower the world. Blondes are great, and there's nothing bad about being a blonde. I wanted to make sure that it was an empowering thing, not a put down," says Alex Hirschi aka Supercar Blondie. Picture: Najeeb Mohammed

    “So I was Radio Blondie on the radio. Because my co-host called me ‘blondie’ … because of my hair. Then I switched from radio to supercars. So I was like, switch the name out. I think it's empowering. Being a blonde is great, and it's always been kind of put down. People are like, ‘Oh, you're blonde, you're dumb’. Actually, let's re-empower the world. Blondes are great, and there's nothing bad about being a blonde. I wanted to make sure that it was an empowering thing, not a put down," says Alex Hirschi aka Supercar Blondie. Picture: Najeeb Mohammed

    Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
    Text Size:
    Google NewsFollow us on Google News
    Read Also

    Hamdan bin Mohammed announces Emaar Properties as recipient of Dubai-it Award for real estate excellence

    Dubai-it: How this British expat found a fresh start and renewed purpose in Dubai