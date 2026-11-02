Hamdan bin Mohammed announces Emaar Properties as recipient of Dubai-it Award for real estate excellence
Emaar recognised for embedding Dubai’s philosophy of speed, quality and attention to detail across project development, delivery and operationsEmirates247
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His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
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