Home Dubai-it Dubai-it: From cleaning restaurants to owning two businesses, how a Nepali expat dreamed big and became a success

Dubai-it: From cleaning restaurants to owning two businesses, how a Nepali expat dreamed big and became a success

Khem Raj Biswakarma arrived in 2017 with no experience, trained as a chef after losing his job in 2020 and now runs a Superhost holiday home and a cleaning company that earned Dh100,000 within months

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 3 November 2026, 14:33 (UAE) Updated: 3 November 2026, 14:58 (UAE) 5 min read Share