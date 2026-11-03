Dubai-it: From cleaning restaurants to owning two businesses, how a Nepali expat dreamed big and became a success
Khem Raj Biswakarma arrived in 2017 with no experience, trained as a chef after losing his job in 2020 and now runs a Superhost holiday home and a cleaning company that earned Dh100,000 within monthsSanya Nayeem
5 min read
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Biswakarma said he was inspired by the stories he would hear from relatives and friends, of people who arrived in Dubai with very little but who gradually built successful lives for themselves. Picture credit: Supplied
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