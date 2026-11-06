'Dream your biggest dream and achieve it in Dubai': Why this Portuguese-Moroccan entrepreneur couple decided to move to Dubai
Just one month into their new life, entrepreneurs André Rodrigues and Hiba Hassani explain why Dubai exceeded their expectationsHuda Tabrez
4 min read
Share
André Rodrigues, 29, and his partner Hiba Hassani, 26, moved to Dubai in October 2026, drawn by the city’s entrepreneurial spirit, ambition and opportunities for growth. Photo credit: Supplied
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: