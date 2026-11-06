'Dream your biggest dream and achieve it in Dubai': Why this Portuguese-Moroccan entrepreneur couple decided to move to Dubai

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces inaugural Dubai-it Award winners

Dubai-it: ‘Dubai is a city. If you love it, it will love you way more,’ Chef Wadad Zarzour on her journey from Lebanon's war to finding her calling in the kitchen

Dubai-it: From cleaning restaurants to owning two businesses, how a Nepali expat dreamed big and became a success

Dubai-it: Iconic auto blogger Supercar Blondie on the $100 million she refused, the price of fame and the city that changed her life

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces Emaar Properties as recipient of Dubai-it Award for real estate excellence