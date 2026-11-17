Dubai Police adds 314 km/h BMW superbike to luxury patrol fleet
The motorcycle was officially unveiled on the opening day of the World Police Summit at the Dubai World Trade CentreEmirates247
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Weighing 194 kg, the motorcycle features a 16.5 litre fuel tank and a range of advanced technologies, including sophisticated electronic control systems and aerodynamic winglets designed to improve aerodynamic performance. Photo credit: Supplied
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