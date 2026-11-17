UAE unemployment insurance: AED250 million paid to 28,000 workers in first nine months of 2026
Total payouts have exceeded AED620 million since 2024, with the scheme covering 93% of eligible private sector workers: MOHRE
By Huda Tabrez, Content Editor2 min read
Share
The UAE’s Unemployment Insurance Scheme, implemented by MOHRE, provides financial compensation to eligible workers who lose their jobs for reasons other than resignation or disciplinary dismissal.
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: