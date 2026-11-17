Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of UAE Innovates 2026 Award from Dubai government entities
His Highness: The UAE leadership has established an advanced model of government driven by innovation and focused on improving people’s livesEmirates247
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Sheikh Hamdan said the winning projects and initiatives reflect the Government of Dubai’s efforts to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to advance government innovation. Photo credit: X/Government of Dubai Media Office
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