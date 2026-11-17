Home UAE Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of UAE Innovates 2026 Award from Dubai government entities

Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of UAE Innovates 2026 Award from Dubai government entities

His Highness: The UAE leadership has established an advanced model of government driven by innovation and focused on improving people’s lives

Emirates247

Published: 17 November 2026, 15:29 (UAE) Updated: 17 November 2026, 15:42 (UAE) 4 min read Share