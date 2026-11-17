UAE Supreme Court overturns ruling ordering wife to enter marital home
Court says a husband cannot demand obedience before providing suitable and properly prepared marital accommodation
By Ahmed Abed6 min read
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The court said it is incorrect to treat a wife who has not consummated the marriage and has not moved into the residence in the same way as a wife who has consummated the marriage and later abandoned her home. (Photo courtesy: Ministry of Justice)
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