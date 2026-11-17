Vehicle number plate fraud: Al Ain court orders AED56,300 repayment
Victim awarded repayment and compensation after being deceived by a fake online advertisement for a distinctive vehicle number plate
By Ahmed Abed3 min read
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The court explained that a final criminal judgment is binding on the civil court regarding matters necessarily decided in relation to the occurrence of the act common to both cases, its legal description and its attribution to the perpetrator.
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