UAE weather forecast: Calm seas after a week, with highs of 30°C and light rain possible on the coast
Waves stay at two to three feet off the coast of Dubai, Fujairah, and temperatures dip to the low-20s after dark, making it good weather for outdoor winter activities
By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor2 min read
Share
After a week of rough sea conditions, the NCM expects the waters along both eastern and western coasts to remain calm today. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: