Home UAE UAE weather forecast: Calm seas after a week, with highs of 30°C and light rain possible on the coast

UAE weather forecast: Calm seas after a week, with highs of 30°C and light rain possible on the coast

Waves stay at two to three feet off the coast of Dubai, Fujairah, and temperatures dip to the low-20s after dark, making it good weather for outdoor winter activities

By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor Published: 17 November 2026, 06:30 (UAE) 2 min read Share