Dubai court upholds master’s student’s dismissal over fake references in thesis, even without proof he used AI
The Court of Cassation rejected his Dh100,000 compensation claim, finding that incorrect citations and rulings were enough to justify expulsion
By Sumaya Al Hammadi9 min read
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The court affirmed that the lack of conclusive technical evidence proving the use of a specific technique does not mean that the thesis is free from other academic violations, provided that they are proven by sufficient and valid evidence. File photograph
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