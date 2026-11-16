Dubai Films and Games Commission highlights gaming's potential to inspire climate action at COP31
DFGC Games Commissioner joins international discussion on how technology and private sector collaboration can empower people to develop solutions for a sustainable futureEmirates247
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The discussion explored how gaming, immersive storytelling and emerging technologies can engage young people with climate challenges. Picture credit: Dubai Media Office
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