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    Dubai Films and Games Commission highlights gaming's potential to inspire climate action at COP31

    DFGC Games Commissioner joins international discussion on how technology and private sector collaboration can empower people to develop solutions for a sustainable future

    Emirates247Emirates247
    2 min read
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    The discussion explored how gaming, immersive storytelling and emerging technologies can engage young people with climate challenges. Picture credit: Dubai Media Office

    The discussion explored how gaming, immersive storytelling and emerging technologies can engage young people with climate challenges. Picture credit: Dubai Media Office

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