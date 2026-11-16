Brand Dubai hosts Photographers Walk at Flag Garden as part of ‘National Month’ celebrations
By combining images of people's faces with the UAE flag, participants created photographs that expressed their sense of belonging to the nationEmirates247
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The event brought together 40 photography enthusiasts to capture the spirit of national belonging and celebrate the UAE flag as a symbol of identity, unity and pride. Picture credit: Dubai Media Office
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