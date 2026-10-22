Dubai’s people of determination: A pianist heading to Carnegie Hall, a fish tank entrepreneur, and a unified services app on the way
The CDA’s upcoming People of Determination Services Package on DubaiNow aims to consolidate everything families need in one place - the same ambition behind 17 talents showcased at this year’s International Expo
By Maryam Fayrouz5 min read
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Zayed Al Zaabi (left), 13, is a pianist with autism, who is preparing to perform at the renowned Carnegie Hall in the US in November, while Ghaith Al-Balushi (right), 9, is nurturing his love for marine animals. Picture credit: Supplied
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