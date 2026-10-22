Home UAE Dubai’s people of determination: A pianist heading to Carnegie Hall, a fish tank entrepreneur, and a unified services app on the way

Dubai’s people of determination: A pianist heading to Carnegie Hall, a fish tank entrepreneur, and a unified services app on the way

The CDA’s upcoming People of Determination Services Package on DubaiNow aims to consolidate everything families need in one place - the same ambition behind 17 talents showcased at this year’s International Expo

By Maryam Fayrouz Published: 22 October 2026, 05:47 (UAE) 5 min read Share