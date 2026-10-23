MOHRE warning: UAE employers face fines up to Dh1 million for these five labour law violations

The Ministry of Human Resources has outlined penalties for employing workers without permits, leaving workers idle, using permits incorrectly, closing without settling staff status and employing minors unlawfully

Violations are punishable by a fine of no less than Dh100,000 and no more than Dh1 million for anyone who employs a worker without complying with the provisions of the Labor Law. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: AI-generated image