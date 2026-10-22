UAE jumps six places to reach top 10 in IMD Government Support Index, hitting its 2026 target
The UAE ranked 10th globally in the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2026, up from 16th in 2025, maintaining second place in Public Finance, third in Budget Surplus and seventh in Public SpendingEmirates247
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The Government Support Index is measured by the value of government support as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP). File photograph
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