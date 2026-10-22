Home UAE UAE jumps six places to reach top 10 in IMD Government Support Index, hitting its 2026 target

UAE jumps six places to reach top 10 in IMD Government Support Index, hitting its 2026 target

The UAE ranked 10th globally in the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2026, up from 16th in 2025, maintaining second place in Public Finance, third in Budget Surplus and seventh in Public Spending

Emirates247

Published: 22 October 2026, 22:20 (UAE) 4 min read Share