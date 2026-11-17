DIFC becomes first financial centre to achieve ISO/IEC 42001:2023 for AI governance
ISO/IEC 42001:2023 is the world's first certifiable management system standard for AI, setting out requirements for organisations to responsibly establish, implement, maintain and continually improve the way they govern AI throughout its lifecycle.WAM
The certification covers the DIFC ecosystem, which comprises more than 10,000 registered companies, strengthening confidence among financial institutions and international businesses in the centre's business environment and providing independent assurance of compliance with AI governance standards.