Home Business DIFC becomes first financial centre to achieve ISO/IEC 42001:2023 for AI governance

DIFC becomes first financial centre to achieve ISO/IEC 42001:2023 for AI governance

ISO/IEC 42001:2023 is the world's first certifiable management system standard for AI, setting out requirements for organisations to responsibly establish, implement, maintain and continually improve the way they govern AI throughout its lifecycle.

WAM

Published: 17 November 2026, 15:49 (UAE) 2 min read Share