MAIR Group signs AED1.2 billion credit facility with Emirates NBD to support growth
Financing will support strategic acquisitions, capital expenditure and expansion across the group’s retail and commercial real estate portfolioWAM
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MAIR Group PJSC, a strategic investment company with a portfolio focused on retail and commercial real estate in the UAE, has signed an AED1.2 billion credit facility agreement with Emirates NBD to support its growth, expansion and investment plans.
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