Home Business Thousands of US flights canceled, delayed as air travel system recovers from shutdown

Thousands of US flights canceled, delayed as air travel system recovers from shutdown

Duffy said the immediate problem had ⁠been fixed and that flying was safe, but ⁠warned that a broader overhaul of the air traffic control system was needed to prevent similar failures.

Reuters

Published: 14 November 2026, 20:27 (UAE) 3 min read Share