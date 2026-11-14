Thousands of US flights canceled, delayed as air travel system recovers from shutdown
Duffy said the immediate problem had been fixed and that flying was safe, but warned that a broader overhaul of the air traffic control system was needed to prevent similar failures.Reuters
People check in for their flights after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted a nationwide ground stop issued earlier due to "extraordinary circumstances and safety reasons," following reports of serious air traffic control communication issues, at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, US, November 14, 2026. (Reuters)