From selling toys to investing: Saif Al Naqbi’s lessons on money and success
The Emirati entrepreneur on learning the value of money early, leaving a secure career and why young investors should learn before they invest
By Biju Mathew, Senior Digital Editor6 min read
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Saif Al Naqbi: “I define financial freedom as having a degree of stability and choice that allows you to meet your commitments and plan your life without financial pressure being the deciding factor in every decision.”
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