Home Business From selling toys to investing: Saif Al Naqbi’s lessons on money and success

From selling toys to investing: Saif Al Naqbi’s lessons on money and success

The Emirati entrepreneur on learning the value of money early, leaving a secure career and why young investors should learn before they invest

By Biju Mathew, Senior Digital Editor Published: 12 November 2026, 17:21 (UAE) 6 min read Share