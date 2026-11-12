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    Business

    Dubai retailers and e-commerce platforms compete with discounts of up to 60% for 11-11

    Shopping offers combine discounts, cashback, instalment plans and loyalty rewards as retailers seek to boost sales during Dubai’s tourism activity

    By Ahmed Al-Sherbini3 min read
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    E-commerce platforms are offering additional discounts, wider instalment payment options and cashback of up to 20%. Traditional stores, meanwhile, are focusing on larger discounts and their presence in shopping centres, where consumers can examine and try products before buying, as well as benefit from loyalty and rewards programmes. Picture used for illustrative purpose.

    E-commerce platforms are offering additional discounts, wider instalment payment options and cashback of up to 20%. Traditional stores, meanwhile, are focusing on larger discounts and their presence in shopping centres, where consumers can examine and try products before buying, as well as benefit from loyalty and rewards programmes. Picture used for illustrative purpose.

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