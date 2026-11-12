Home Business Shahrukhz Residences by Danube: Exclusive Gauri Khan-designed penthouses worth INR 50 crore each sell out on launch day

Shahrukhz Residences by Danube: Exclusive Gauri Khan-designed penthouses worth INR 50 crore each sell out on launch day

Shahrukhz Residences by Danube follows the success of the Shahrukhz commercial tower, which was sold out on launch day in 2025

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Published: 12 November 2026, 13:24 (UAE) 2 min read Share