Shahrukhz Residences by Danube: Exclusive Gauri Khan-designed penthouses worth INR 50 crore each sell out on launch day
Shahrukhz Residences by Danube follows the success of the Shahrukhz commercial tower, which was sold out on launch day in 2025Paid Advertisment
2 min read
Share
The announcement was made at a grand launch event on November 11 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, in presence of the Danube Group Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: