Dubai property prices show resilience in 2026 despite slowdown in transactions

Union Bank of Switzerland report says completed homes recorded a 2.4% correction, compared with 10.8% for off-plan properties, as Dubai’s real estate market shows signs of greater maturity

In its report titled “Dubai Residential Real Estate: Better Resilient Than Expected So Far”, the bank said property prices had shown notable resilience compared with changes in transaction activity, reflecting the growing maturity of Dubai’s real estate market and the strength of the economic fundamentals supporting it.