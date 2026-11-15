Dubai gold prices plunge by up to Dh22.50 per gram as buyers return

UAE gold and jewellery demand rebounds after the biggest weekly price decline in several months, with bullion attracting strong interest

The price of 24-carat gold reached Dh468 per gram, down Dh22.50 from the end of the previous week. The price of 22-carat gold fell by Dh20.75 to Dh433.50 per gram, while 21-carat gold declined by Dh20 to Dh415.50.