IKEA steps up strategy shift to draw in more customers
Changing shopping habits since the COVID-19 pandemic and the surging cost of petrol have made families less likely to visit one of IKEA's big blue warehouse stores in the suburbsReuters
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Decathlon and IKEA logo’s on the exterior of a joint UK store, marking a first for both brands as they collaborate on a new retail concept combining sports gear and home goods in Croydon, Britain, April 24, 2026. (Rehters)
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