Home Business Dubai hotel occupancy reaches 70.7% in early November, more than double its March numbers, STR data shows

Dubai hotel occupancy reaches 70.7% in early November, more than double its March numbers, STR data shows

The average daily rate has reached Dh733, nearly double July’s fare, and revenue per available room has risen about 281% from April

By Azad Aishu Published: 17 November 2026, 04:48 (UAE) 4 min read Share