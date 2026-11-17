Dubai hotel occupancy reaches 70.7% in early November, more than double its March numbers, STR data shows
The average daily rate has reached Dh733, nearly double July’s fare, and revenue per available room has risen about 281% from April
By Azad Aishu4 min read
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Data from STR, the global provider of hospitality sector data, showed that the average hotel occupancy rate in Dubai rose to 70.7% during the period from November 1 to 8, 2026. File photograph
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