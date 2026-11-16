Streamlined regulatory processes target 53% reduction in time to open a business across five sectors in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi is strengthening the foundations for enterprise, enabling businesses to grow, create value and contribute to the emirate’s long-term economic developmentWAM
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Abu Dhabi is placing speed of doing business among its strategic economic priorities, advancing its ambition to become one of the fastest and easiest places in the world to establish and operate a business. Picture credit: WAM
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