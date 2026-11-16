Home Business Streamlined regulatory processes target 53% reduction in time to open a business across five sectors in Abu Dhabi

Streamlined regulatory processes target 53% reduction in time to open a business across five sectors in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi is strengthening the foundations for enterprise, enabling businesses to grow, create value and contribute to the emirate’s long-term economic development

WAM

Published: 16 November 2026, 22:45 (UAE) Updated: 16 November 2026, 22:55 (UAE) 3 min read Share