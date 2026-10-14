Dubai and Abu Dhabi stock markets close higher as DFM adds Dh3.88 billion and ADX gains Dh6 billion
The DFM rose 0.36% to 5,858 points with banking leading sector gains at 0.79%, while the Abu Dhabi market climbed 0.33% to 9,793 points, as Emaar Properties led Dubai liquidity at AED126 million
By Ahmed Al-Damardash2 min read
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The market capitalisation of Dubai Financial Market rose to AED977.42 billion at the end of yesterday’s session. File photograph
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