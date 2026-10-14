Home Business Dubai and Abu Dhabi stock markets close higher as DFM adds Dh3.88 billion and ADX gains Dh6 billion

Dubai and Abu Dhabi stock markets close higher as DFM adds Dh3.88 billion and ADX gains Dh6 billion

The DFM rose 0.36% to 5,858 points with banking leading sector gains at 0.79%, while the Abu Dhabi market climbed 0.33% to 9,793 points, as Emaar Properties led Dubai liquidity at AED126 million

By Ahmed Al-Damardash Published: 14 October 2026, 06:44 (UAE) 2 min read Share