Home Business Ambani's $3.2 billion Jio IPO subscribed within two hours in record Indian sale

Ambani's $3.2 billion Jio IPO subscribed within two hours in record Indian sale

Jio Platforms’ $3.2 billion IPO is fully subscribed within two hours in India’s biggest share sale in years, valuing the Ambani-backed telecom giant at up to $108.3 billion with strong institutional demand and October 28 listing target

Reuters

Published: 21 October 2026, 10:04 (UAE) 3 min read Share