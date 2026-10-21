Ambani's $3.2 billion Jio IPO subscribed within two hours in record Indian sale
Jio Platforms’ $3.2 billion IPO is fully subscribed within two hours in India’s biggest share sale in years, valuing the Ambani-backed telecom giant at up to $108.3 billion with strong institutional demand and October 28 listing targetReuters
File photo: Uday Kotak, founder and non-executive director of Kotak Mahindra Bank; Isha Ambani, non-executive director of Jio Platforms Ltd.; Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. and director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.; and Pankaj Pawar, chief executive officer of Jio Platforms Ltd., pose for a picture during a Jio Platforms Ltd. IPO press conference in Mumbai, India, October 15, 2026. (Reuters)